Here’s what to do if you’re in a crash due to winter weather

If you have to be on the roads tomorrow, and you’re in a crash, we’re working for you with the steps you need to take.

First, make sure everyone is okay and contact law enforcement.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Then notify your insurance company.

Under Virginia law — you’re required to have minimum liability coverage...or pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee...but that wouldn’t cover you in a crash.

“There is not a bad choices exclusion on the insurance policy,” said Dan Scroggins, VP Sales & Service, ACA Club insurance agency. “Clearly, if the weather is terrible, you shouldn’t be on the roads. But if you have to be on the roads, you have to be on the roads. And the policy is going to cover you in the event you have an accident.”

It’s also recommended to check on your insurance coverage, before heading out in winter weather.