What to know about driving in winter weather conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Not many people look forward to winter weather but it’s important to remain safe whenever it arrives.

On Saturday, parts of Southwest Virginia will see snowflakes while others can expect cold and freezing rain. Some of that rain and even snow can turn into ice with colder temperatures.

Driving in ice versus driving in snow can be different.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Jim Stepp, Owner and Instructor at Brambleton Driving School suggests having something in your car that can help you get unstuck when driving in the snow.

“In the back, you have some kind of abrasive material. Maybe kitty litter, something like that,” Stepp said.

Ice is a different story.

“Certainly, if we know we have ice. Stay off of it. There’s no real tips for ice besides staying off it because you’re going to hit that brake and you’re going to slide uncontrollably for a while there,” Stepp said.

Other things to keep in mind include watching your windshield so it doesn’t freeze over. However, it still can happen while driving.

Car experts say if your windshield is icing over while you’re driving:

Keep your speed under 50 miles per hour. This will allow the heat to defrost your windshield; anything over 50 mph and it will keep icing up.

Slow down to avoid sliding off the road.

Pull over in a safe spot, like an off-ramp.

Use windshield wiper fluid made for cold weather conditions.

Law enforcement officials said if you have to pull over because of ice on your windshield, get as far over as possible and turn on your flashers. Of course, it’s better to get to an exit if possible.

The best advice experts have is to prepare your car before snow hits.