Groups recognize, honor history in Lexington with symposium, parade

LEXINGTON, Va. – While Lee-Jackson Day is no longer a state holiday in the Commonwealth, many still celebrated in Lexington ahead of Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Braxton Spivey is with the Virginia Flaggers. He dresses as General Robert E. Lee to honor the Confederate Military Member.

“You’re not going to find a more Christian individual than both Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson,” Spivey said.

As part of Lee-Jackson Day, Brandon Dorsey with the Stonewall Brigade hosted a symposium to educate the public about the Confederate soldiers.

“We have a symposium with about three speakers today,” Dorsey said.

The symposium has been happening for over two decades.

Members with Community Anti-Racist Efforts or “CARE Rockbridge” are also honoring a hero, Martin Luther King Junior, and celebrating the diverse cultures in Lexington.

“Monday will be the 8th annual MLK Community parade,” Reverend Reginald A. Early with CARE Rockbridge said.

MLK Day follows Lee-Jackson.

“People who will be there will be straight, gay, black, white Latino, Asian to march for the legacy of Dr. King, he did the work that he did as it relates to social justice advocacy under the umbrella of love,” Early said.

The goal for Monday’s march is to promote love for one another.

“Let people know that there’s not enough love there is some love, and we want to promote that,” Early said.

The end goal of both events is to recognize and honor history.