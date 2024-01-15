LIST: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 25: Dr Martin Luther King Jr speaking before crowd of 25,000 Selma To Montgomery, Alabama civil rights marchers, in front of Montgomery, Alabama state capital building. On March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)

Dr. Martin Luther King played a pivotal role during the Civil Rights movement, leaving behind a myriad of impacts that many would argue were transformational components of United States history.

On Monday, Jan. 15, many communities across the country and beyond are gathering for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate his life and legacy.

As you take a moment to remember the significant contributions of King Jr., here’s a look at events happening in Central and Southwest Virginia where you can reflect on his relentless determination to ignite change.

Did we miss any events? Email jotey@wsls.com and we’ll be sure to add it to our list!