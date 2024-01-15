LIST: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

Dr. Martin Luther King played a pivotal role during the Civil Rights movement, leaving behind a myriad of impacts that many would argue were transformational components of United States history.
On Monday, Jan. 15, many communities across the country and beyond are gathering for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate his life and legacy.
As you take a moment to remember the significant contributions of King Jr., here’s a look at events happening in Central and Southwest Virginia where you can reflect on his relentless determination to ignite change.
- The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Breakfast is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. at The Virginia Hotel in Lynchburg. Tickets can be purchased online here.
- At 10 a.m., Rise Against Hunger will hold an MLK Day of Service at North Cross School on Colonial Avenue, where the Roanoke community will come together to package more than 10,000 meals to combat hunger.
- The 8th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. in Rockbridge County. It’ll begin outside of the Randolph Street United Methodist Church in Lexington.
- At noon, an MLK Men’s Community Walk will be held at Central Baptist Church on Staunton Avenue in Northwest Roanoke.
- At 2 p.m., a free community event will be held at the Floyd Country store where the Springhouse community will gather to reflect on a book containing a collection of sermons by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., The Strength to Love.
- From 10 a.m. to noon, you can attend an MLK Clean Up at the Envision Center in the Star City.
