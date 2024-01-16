Snow day! People in Roanoke enjoy wintry weather

ROANOKE, Va. – From people to pets, many 10 News viewers took advantage of the snow day.

Most schools canceled classes on Tuesday, which gave kids the opportunity for a little outdoor fun.

Dozens of people were out sledding at Monterey Elementary School in Roanoke.

The giant hill out back saw lots of sleds, tubes, pool floats and anything else kids could get their hands on to race down the hill.

For some, the spot is a classic and for others, it was their first time.

“It’s like a fan favorite. Everyone comes here, every year it snows,” said one sledder, Deepak Monger.

“We were sledding down here. It was my first time. And I loved it,” said another sledder, Pabee Biswa.

