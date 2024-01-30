Donald Trump Jr., other political figures to speak at Washington & Lee Mock Convention

LEXINGTON, Va. – As the presidential political race heats up, some names you might recognize are slated to visit the Commonwealth.

Donald Trump Jr. and political commentator Candace Owens are among the big names planning to be at Washington & Lee University’s Mock Convention.

It’s an over century-long tradition where students will hear from speakers and predict the presidential nominee of the party out of power.

“We’re representing the future of political discourse and civic engagement in America,” Mock Convention’s Press Secretary Addie-Grace Cook said.

Students will work together to predict the Republican presidential nominee, something they’ve been researching for years.

“We’re talking completely off the record,” Political Chair for Mock Convention Foster Harris said. “Folks are willing to tell us their strategic vision, where they see their own weaknesses, we’re able to get access to internal polling and information like that, and so quite frankly with our holistic model we’re looking at things that no one else is looking at.”

The group prides itself on attracting some of the most influential people of the time. Former president Harry Truman came in 1960. Former president Richard Nixon also made a stop, and more recently, Mike Pence.

“This is a great opportunity for someone who might have presidential aspirations in the future to get their start here and catapult,” General Chair of Mock Convention Ramsay Trask said.

Keeping with tradition, festivities start with the Delegates’ parade on Friday, February 9 at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up with a prediction.

“We haven’t missed a Republican cycle in over 76 years,” Harris said.

Other prominent GOP figures expected to attend include: