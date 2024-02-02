Virginia could see to-go cocktails stay around long-term

Who doesn’t love a restaurant-made cocktail, but in the comfort of your own home? Cocktails to-go could stay in Virginia for good.

This week, the General Assembly passed bills that could permanently allow places to sell cocktails to-go.

During COVID-19, Virginia was one of nine states that allowed for temporary cocktails to go. This was set to expire on July 1.

But on Wednesday, the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate passed bills letting restaurants, bars, and distilleries offer alcoholic drinks for takeout for good.

“One it boosts our sales; two it increases our revenue with pushing alcohol and it also gives a variety of more things for people to order. But also it makes sure in our eyes that they aren’t drinking and driving that they are doing it at their home. Which we love and support fully,” Olivia Turner, General Manager of The Hatch.

Governor Glenn Youngkin will still need to sign these proposals for the legislation to become law.