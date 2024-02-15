RCPS seeking community input to name new CTE center

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is seeking input to name a new career and technical education (CTE) facility.

The school division is in the process of planning a new CTE school to replace the existing Burton Center for Arts & Technology.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“This new facility is the next step in helping to create the workforce of tomorrow. We’re excited to get started and we appreciate the help of the community in determining a name,” said Jason Suhr, director of CTE for RCPS.

RCPS said construction could begin as early as this summer, but the facility does not have a name yet.

“Some may be wondering why we’re not continuing to use the BCAT name. The school board decided that, being a new facility in a new location, it was time for a new name. We’ll honor the Burton Center legacy as part of this new facility as we move into a new chapter of career and technical education for students in Roanoke County,” Suhr said.

Parents, students, staff, and the community are asked to complete a survey that will help develop a name for the new facility.

If you’d like to take the survey, you can do so here. The survey will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23.