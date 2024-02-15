RCPS seeking community input to name new CTE center

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is seeking input to name a new career and technical education (CTE) facility.
The school division is in the process of planning a new CTE school to replace the existing Burton Center for Arts & Technology.
“This new facility is the next step in helping to create the workforce of tomorrow. We’re excited to get started and we appreciate the help of the community in determining a name,” said Jason Suhr, director of CTE for RCPS.
RCPS said construction could begin as early as this summer, but the facility does not have a name yet.
“Some may be wondering why we’re not continuing to use the BCAT name. The school board decided that, being a new facility in a new location, it was time for a new name. We’ll honor the Burton Center legacy as part of this new facility as we move into a new chapter of career and technical education for students in Roanoke County,” Suhr said.
Parents, students, staff, and the community are asked to complete a survey that will help develop a name for the new facility.
If you’d like to take the survey, you can do so here. The survey will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23.