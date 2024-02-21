Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves teen hurt

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

ROANOKE, Va. – One teen was shot after a fight in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday, Feb. 20, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos Officers received the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 29th Street NW around 8:10 that night. As they were headed to the area, they were advised that someone with a gunshot wound was inside a vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Orange Avenue NW.

Police said responding officers found a teen with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the back of a vehicle. He was sent to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Officers then said they found two other teenage boys who were involved in the shooting on 29th Street NW.

We’re told that several teens were involved in a brief fight at a home in the 700 block of 29th Street NW, which led to the shooting.

Police said a gun wasn’t recovered and everyone involved has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

According to RPD, the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.