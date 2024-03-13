God’s Pit Crew sends volunteers, additional relief to help after Texas wildfires

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is sending another load of supplies down to the Texas panhandle, where people are recovering from some of the largest wildfires on record.

The Danville-based non-profit sent over 300 of their Blessing Buckets this week, in addition to the over 500 they sent last week.

They also sent a truck load of water and Gatorade for victims and first responders in the Amarillo and Fritch area.

God’s Pit Crew is also deploying their Immediate Disaster Response Team to help with clean-up in the area.

“We will be taking heavy equipment to help those who have been affected clearing their lots, removing debris, demoing houses that just aren’t salvageable, helping those families in need,” said Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Nuckles.

A dozen volunteers will be in Fritch, Texas for the next two weeks, along with heavy machinery to help clear debris and demolish buildings affected by the wildfires.