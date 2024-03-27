Clothesline Project returns to Blacksburg for battle against gender-based and sexual violence

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Chapter of the National Organization for Women has hosted its annual Clothesline Project workshop this week.

In Blacksburg, they held their display to bring awareness and education to gender-based and sexual violence. Each color of the shirts represents a different act and each shirt represents one person affected in our community.

“I have a hard time reading more than a dozen at a time,” said Susan Anderson, facilitator for the Clothesline Project. “They make me incredibly sad that this happens in our community and then I get incredibly angry that this happens in our community.” There are sessions all week for survivors to come and make a shirt to heal and tell their story.