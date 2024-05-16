God’s Pit Crew to partner with local business for 2,000 blessing buckets

LYNCHBURG, VA – Across the country, we’re seeing natural disasters left and right.

From tornados to earthquakes, God’s Pit Crew is working to help.

Friday morning, they’re partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical for a special assembly of blessing buckets outside of River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.

The buckets cost $35 to sponsor, and have emergency supplies, a Bible, and words of encouragement to help families facing crisis.

“We think about what it would be like to put ourselves in those shoes. I’ve been in distribution lines where they’re miles long. And to see families in the sweltering heat, with no gas in the city, to be able to get something that has a little bit of everything you need for everyone in the family if you’ve been displaced from your home is just an incredible thing,” God’s Pit Crew COO Brandon Knuckles said.

The event Friday will fill over 2,000 buckets to be distributed to natural disaster recovery efforts across the country.