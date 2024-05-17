21-year-old man charged in Campbell Co. for alleged rape of a minor

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old man was charged by Campbell County authorities for the rape of a minor, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office began conducting an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

On Wednesday, Hiuder Pedro Javier Sacul Caal, was arrested and charged with rape of a minor.

We’re told he is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities said during the investigation, it was determined that Hiuder Pedro Javier Sacul Caal is in the United States illegally, and has been deported in the past.

“Due to the fact that this is an active investigation, the sheriff’s office will not be releasing any additional details related to the case. We are especially sensitive to the fact that these crimes involve a young juvenile who lives here within our community. Like any criminal investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, upholding the integrity of a case is priority for our department and the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Sheriff Whit Clark said in a statement.