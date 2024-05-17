Virginia’s largest business program & competition about to celebrate 10th award ceremony at Berglund Center

The countdown is on for the 10th anniversary of the Cross-Regional Entrepreneurial Expo and Gauntlet awards ceremony. The Gauntlet is Virginia’s largest business program and competition. More than 100 local entrepreneurs began the program in January with the dream of starting or expanding their business. Cash and in-kind prizes will be awarded based on how they place and will help them accomplish their business goals. The Gauntlet is responsible for helping over 1000 local business over the course of its 10-year history.

This 10th anniversary milestone, will launch the first ever Cross-Regional Entrepreneur EXPO, culminating with the annual Gauntlet award ceremony in the evening where the 2024 participants will learn what they have won!

Gauntlet alumni, community leaders, mentors and business partners will come together May 23rd for an afternoon of discovering resources, connecting with industry peers and gaining knowledge. Over 50 communities with businesses that range from Mainstreet, tourism, and high growth will celebrate building local economies with entrepreneurs, innovators and community leaders from across Virginia.

Event details

The event is Thursday, May 23 at the Berglund Center/Special Events Center in Roanoke. The EXPO Opens at 1 p.m. with fireside chats, followed by a Business Resource Highway, entrepreneur showcase and open business pitch competition. The10th annual award ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

The EXPO includes Fireside Chats on topics such as marketing, finance, legal and human resources. The Entrepreneurial Resource Highway brings together regional resources to develop and grow your business. The Entrepreneur Showcase brings successful business owners from multiple industries together, to share their stories and advice on how to build and grow a business.

Opportunity for outside business owners to win cash

Business owners, outside of the Gauntlet class of 2024, are invited to hit the stage during the day to pitch their business to a panel judges. There are still a few openings left for business owners to apply. The opportunity to pitch to judges is complimentary but the return on investment for a business could be a $1,000 award to help build their business.

