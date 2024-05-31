Enjoy the 24th Annual Lebanese Festival this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lebanese Festival kicks off Friday, bringing both joy and foodies together at the St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church in Roanoke.

It’s the 24th year of the festival that celebrates Lebanese culture. The Lebanese Festival is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be lots of food, which is a staple of the event. You can enjoy anything from baklava to grape leaves.

You can also enjoy folk dances, and there are plenty of activities for kids to do, too, including a bouncy house. You can also tour St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church.

Organizers said it’s wonderful to see everyone enjoy the festival every year.

“It’s part of our culture, food and welcoming and hospitality is part of our culture. So, when we see people lined up outside to serve them is just wonderful. It just gives us a warm feeling in our heart,” said Lebanese Festival organizer Samuel Silek.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the event.

Organizers said Lebanese people are an important part of the Roanoke Valley’s heritage.

“Our ancestors came in, [and] a lot of times [they] couldn’t speak English, write English or read English, but they settled here in Roanoke because the valley reminded them of the mountains of Lebanon, so they started here and my grandfather, for instance, peddled produce until he could afford to open a business down on the market square when it opened,” said Silek.