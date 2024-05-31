One taken into custody in connection with fatal shooting in Pittsylvania County

HURT, Va. – One person is now in custody in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday at about 8:15 p.m., deputies were called to the 1600 block of Shula Drive in Hurt, Virginia for the report of a shooting incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 28-year-old Jimmy Dee Hardwick, who had been shot. The victim was then given medical treatment, but he died at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators later learned that a person of interest left the scene before they arrived, but after searching the surrounding area, deputies located the individual and took them into custody without incident. Deputies have not identified said individual but said criminal charges are expected.

Hardwick will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for the Western District of Virginia where the cause and manner of death will be determined, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the 911 non-emergency number at 434-432-7931 or call you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044. Investigators will be notified.