Thousands of people attend 23rd Lebanese Festival in Roanoke

Roanoke – From homemade Lebanese food to traditional dances–the festival highlights the culture in the Roanoke area.

Organizers told us the Roanoke valley has had Lebanese ties since the 1800′s.

“Well, we have a lot of Lebanese in Roanoke, believe it or not, and a lot of our ancestors came here loved the mountains reminded them of Lebanon and so they stayed here part of our culture is to share what is ours to other people and food is all about that,” Sam Silek, Lebanese festival chairman said.

There were also tours of St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, where the festival was held.