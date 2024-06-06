Consumer Reports | What to buy in June

This is a great month to score some deals — whether you’re gearing up for a summer vacation, or spending more time outside.

Father’s Day and early 4th of July sales are right around the corner.

Circle your calendar because June is a great month to save money on top-rated products, hand-picked by Consumer Reports experts! Here are a few favorites in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“The beginning of June can be a really good time to find sales; there are many continuing Memorial Day deals on things like large appliances and mattresses,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Those lingering Memorial Day sales include helping get a good night’s sleep. The Avocado Green Mattress (Queen) is available for as low as $1,699.15 at Avocado. This is one of CR’s top-rated innerspring mattresses, acing its durability tests.

Next, Father’s Day is in the middle of the month on June 16th, so drill down your gift-giving ideas with, well, a drill! – A DeWalt Cordless Drill is as low as $149 at Ace Hardware, and Lowe’s.

And if Dad isn’t particularly thrilled about doing more work around the house, consider getting him a new smartwatch. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is as low as $299.99 at Amazon.

And towards the end of the month, be on the lookout for early 4th of July sales.

“The end of June tends to be when retailers will start their July 4th sales. That means you can get discounts on things like large appliances, and grills, especially, as well as anything else for your outdoor needs,” said Gordon.

An electric pressure washer from Stihl is as low as $139.99 at Acme Tools.

Finally, pro-tip: if you don’t have to buy anything in June, you’re probably better off waiting until next month!

“Amazon has already announced that Prime Day is happening, and that means other retailers will also have sales. So everything is going to be on sale for much better prices in July than you’ll find this month,” said Gordon.

Stash some cash in June, and we’ll be back in a month with even more great bargains. In the meantime, have a great start to your summer.