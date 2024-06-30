Roanoke Police seeking information after two people shot, injured

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating after two people were shot.

Police say they were notified by the E-911 center on Saturday of two gunshot wound victims. One woman was taken to the hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. A man was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital. Both had non-life threatening injuries.

Recommended Videos

Police say the incident occurred in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave Nw.

Roanoke Police are asking the public to call them with any information about this incident by calling (540) 344-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure that it is properly routed.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.