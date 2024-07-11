Virginia named ‘America’s Top State for Business’ by CNBC

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Virginia is officially ‘America’s Top State for Business.’

That’s according to a ranking done by CNBC.

They ranked all fifty states on 128 different measures.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

They determined Virginia is delivering most effectively on things that mean the most to businesses.

Youngkin said it’s a testament to Virginia’s talent, infrastructure, power solutions, and business-friendly environment.

“We’re seeing it all over the greater Roanoke region. Wells Fargo’s announcement to bring thousands of more jobs. One of the more interesting ones recently of course was the Homestead Creamery and their announcement on the small ends to expand and hire more people. It’s both large businesses and small ones, it’s growing all parts of Virginia,” Youngkin said.

The commonwealth also received this honor most recently in 2019 and 2021.