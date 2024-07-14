Governor Glenn Youngkin releases statement on the assassination attempt of Donald Trump

Governor Youngkin released a statement Sunday regarding the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Youngkin’s statement from the Office of the Governor:

“Last night, Donald J. Trump showed us strength and courage, and he showed us compassion and gratitude. I thank God for protecting him. My heart breaks for the innocent victims and their families, and I ask every Virginian, and every American, to lift-up in prayer today all of those impacted. I also ask you to pray for our nation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “American exceptionalism is not granted; it is earned. This test of our Republic is a moment for us to do just that, earn the mantle of being exceptional. With one voice, we must condemn this evil violence. With one voice, we must declare that America’s future will be forged by the merit of our ideas, the clarity of our calling and the fortitude to stand for what is right. With one voice, we must prove that we are worthy of the generations that fought, that died, that sacrificed so much to build this great country. Yesterday’s attempted assassination of President Trump was an action of pure evil - an afront against our morality, an afront against our liberty, an afront against the very foundations of our great nation. If we ever deem it acceptable, then we will lose our Republic. We fix this through courage, faith, and yes, love. We fix this by repairing our culture. We fix this by defending our beliefs with dignity and fortitude. We fix this by knowing God Almighty blessed this chosen land, and we will defend America against all enemies foreign and domestic. We fix this, together, by being Americans.”