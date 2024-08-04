Wagging tails and tough trails: Community rides and runs for local shelter

Bedford County – A pedal-powered adventure to help pets in need. The friends of the Bedford County animal shelter teamed up with Bedford County parks and recreation to host the first-ever Hairy Roubaix. A fundraising event at the Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center.

“We are really hoping to build on these kinds of charity bike events that support local nonprofits and to raise awareness on what they are doing. Because they are the ones in the trenches trying to save these animals and care for them and so fundraising can be hard for these organizations,” Lee Wittekind, Outdoor events and outdoor coordinator for Bedford County Parks and Recreation said.

Recommended Videos

People could bike, run, or hike different trails for the event.

“Really fast, beautiful, curvy sections that just feel really fun to ride and then there’s some really good climbs on the western part of the course for people who were doing the 60-mile ride. Those folks were just wowed by like this is a beautiful high up view looking down into the valley,” Wittekind said.

Even with the rain, dozens showed up to pedal for a good cause.

“Despite the weather having a great time, they were all smiling even when it was pouring rain coming in they were all still saying wow what a wonderful, beautiful place to ride,” Wittekind said.

100% of the proceeds will help the shelter’s furry friends find their fur-ever home.

From dogs to peacocks the shelter says they are at capacity. This event is one way to help give pets a forever home.

“It’ll help because it will get them spayed and neutered to help cut down on the pet populations coming in. They are going to be vaccinated, rabies, full vaccination. If they are sick, we get medications to get them healthy so they can be adopted and to just get them out into good homes,” Susan Viemeister, volunteer at the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter said.

Bedford County Parks and Recreation said they don’t know their total yet, but they are hoping this event brings in a few thousand to give to the shelter.