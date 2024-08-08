27-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – VSP is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pittsylvania County Wednesday, VSP said.
We’re told the crash occurred just past 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 41, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 1133 in Pittsylvania County.
A 2009 Hyundai Genesis was traveling north on Route 41 when the vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Sierra head-on, VSP said.
The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 27-year-old Uniqua Alece Wykia Carter of Chatham. We’re told Carter was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to SOVAH Health Danville, where she later died. An 11-year-old girl, who was a passenger, was also transported to the hospital.
According to VSP, the 32-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet and a 2-year-old girl were properly fastened in safety equipment and were transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.
VSP says the crash remains under investigation.