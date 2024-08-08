72º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Jeremy Greenburg Director of the Response Operations Division for FEMA

John Carlin, Anchor

Tags: FEMA, Tropical Storm Debby

FEMA is among those keeping a close eye on the rain from Debby

10 News Anchor John Carlin spoke to Jeremy Greenburg Thursday afternoon, in a wide-ranging interview that covered a multitude of topics around Tropical Storm Debby.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

John Carlin co-anchors the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos