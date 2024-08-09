89º
Radford City Schools makes hydrating easier ahead of school year

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Hydration, Radford City Schools, Rev Your Bev

RADFORD, Va. – The countdown is on for the first day of school for many school districts and this year, Radford City Schools are making it easier to keep kids hydrated.

In a partnership with the Virginia Foundation of Youth’s Rev Your Bev campaign, students in the middle and high schools will be given stainless steel water bottles, have fruit and water set in places around the school, and extra coolers for their athletic teams.

The school systems director of nutrition said staying hydrated can help kids stay focused in class.

“Probably 50% of students are dehydrated,” said Connie Wood. “When you are hydrated it helps you learn better because you don’t have that fatigue like you normally would.”

She said the elementary schools already have something set in place to keep the younger kids hydrated.

