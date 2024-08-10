Clear the Shelters | Rylo needs a new family to play with

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Need a social dog? Rylo is for you!

Rylo has been at the Pulaski County animal shelter for a little over a year now. He’s incredibly friendly and has made friends with the other dogs at the shelter!

He’s a very intelligent (and adorable) shepherd mix who loves spending time with humans and going on walks.

He loves to play, and is both friendly and loyal, so what’s not to love? He’s also already been neutered and all his vaccinations are up to date.

Interested in adopting Rylo? His adoption fee is $115, and you can find more information here!

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.