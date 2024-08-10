87º
Clear the Shelters | Rylo needs a new family to play with

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

A picture of Rylo on a walk! (Copyright 2024 by Pulaski County Animal Shelter - All rights reserved.)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Need a social dog? Rylo is for you!

Rylo has been at the Pulaski County animal shelter for a little over a year now. He’s incredibly friendly and has made friends with the other dogs at the shelter!

He’s a very intelligent (and adorable) shepherd mix who loves spending time with humans and going on walks.

He loves to play, and is both friendly and loyal, so what’s not to love? He’s also already been neutered and all his vaccinations are up to date.

Interested in adopting Rylo? His adoption fee is $115, and you can find more information here!

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

