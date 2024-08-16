University of Virginia hospitals get upgrade on surgical robots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Life-saving technologies at UVA Hospitals are getting even better with recent upgrades in robotic surgeries.

Surgical robots are nothing new to surgeons at UVA hospitals but the upgrades are making surgeries easier and safer.

this new system gives surgeons even more control during operations, consolidates necessary tools, and gives more information during operations.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m Email Address Click here to sign up

“The [da Vinci 5] basically incorporates that into one unit and allows the surgeon more control over each of those components,” said Dr. Christopher Scott, thoracic and cardiac surgeon. “We can actually control them from the console without actually taking our head out of the system and interrupting the operation.”

The first cases to use this new system at UVA will be next week.