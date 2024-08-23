Local Non-Profit Hosts Annual "Big Kahuna" Charity Event to Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention

More than 700,000 people die by suicide each year, a staggering figure that local non-profit Tudor House is working to reduce by addressing the stigma surrounding mental health.

Friday, the organization hosted the 5th Annual Big Kahuna Golf Tournament to further its mission of suicide prevention.

The tournament, held in honor of Louis Tudor, who died by suicide in 2020, brought hundreds together on the greens. Gavin Hollingsworth, board president of Tudor House, emphasized the event’s purpose: “Each swing, we are swinging for suicide prevention.”

Kathleen Thorell, executive director of Tudor House, described Tudor as a beloved local figure: “He was a community man, a swim coach, a father, and a friend to everybody. His family wanted people to know that mental health affects everyone.”

The event aims to unite the community and raise awareness about mental health challenges.

Thorell highlighted the importance of recognizing that everyone faces mental health struggles, stating, “You see other people on social media having fun with friends. But for those struggling, it can feel like everyone else has a perfect life. The reality is that everyone has mental health, and everyone has mental health struggles.”

Funds from the Big Kahuna Golf Tournament primarily support programs like the Teen Ambassadors initiative, which trains and educates teenagers on suicide prevention.

Kayla Lalavallee, a teen ambassador, explained the program’s impact: “We practice scenarios and learn about resources to share with friends, communities, churches, and schools in the Roanoke Valley.”

The event, which Tudor House hopes Tudor himself would have supported, is part of a broader effort to break the stigma around mental health. Hollingsworth noted, “I could only imagine his big smile knowing the support here for not only him but everybody.”

The golf tournament marks the beginning of a weekend of activities, with a cornhole tournament and a swim meet scheduled for Saturday.