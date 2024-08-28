Setting the Stage: D-Day Memorial’s Grand Expansion

BEDFORD, VA – The D-Day Memorial is marching towards the future with some big plans.

President and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation. April Cheek-Messier, took 10 News to check out the site of the future amphitheater.

“I really foresee a lot of opportunities to bring in military concerts and groups that we just aren’t able to do now, because we have to do that in the center of the memorial complex where all of our tours take place,” Cheek-Messier said.

The amphitheater is more than just a venue space for the memorial - it’s also a way to help bring in additional money.

“For sustainability purposes, it’s very important for the future of the memorial because it can be rented out,” she said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Beside the theater will be a motor pool - a massive indoor facility that can be used for anything from displaying small antiques to the collection of restored World War 2 cars being donated to the memorial.

Cheek-Messier tells us these two projects are on about a five-year timeline - and it’s only phase one. They’ve set their sights on a long-term plan.

“We’re working really hard to make sure their story remains alive and well, and that others can learn from it,” she said.

The expansion is more than meets the eye. They hope it will inspire and educate a whole new generation.

“We need to find new, engaging ways to reach younger audiences. And that means looking at some growth and activities and figuring out how we can reach them through interactive exhibits. Just looking at how we can still be very relevant with new content and programming in the years ahead,” she said.

There’s no finalized price tag just yet - but Cheek-Messier says there will be opportunities to donate in the future.