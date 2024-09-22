Metallica’s stop at Lane Stadium years in the making

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s luring of Metallica to play a concert at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg next year offers a lesson in the importance of dreaming big.

Ahead of Saturday’s match-up with Rutgers, officials laid out how their big bet paid off.

“In our department we talk about our single-minded proposition to create memorable experiences that only Virginia Tech can offer, and this should be one of those.” Whit Babcock, Athletics Director at Virginia Tech

Babcock gave a lot of the credit to former delegate Nick Rush and Brad Wurthman, Virginia Tech’s current Executive Associate AD/External Affairs and Advancement.

He said Wurthman made contact with Live Nation, and that’s when things really took off.

“You have to shoot for the moon sometimes, try it and see what happens. and we had a few folks on staff who believed that we could it done. When people believe in a crazy idea that sounds somewhat ridiculous to most, that gives you enough to kind of roll with it.” Brad Wurthman, Executive Associate AD/External Affairs and Advancement at Virginia Tech

There was some talk of Metallica coming twice, including a performance of the iconic ‘Enter Sandman” before a game.

“They did have a little bit of interest in the one game, but after looking at that, Metallica felt like the operations and the production was just too big to come in for one song, and by the way, ‘the first time we play it there, we want it to be a big show, so how about a concert?’” Whit Babcock, Athletics Director at Virginia Tech

That concert will happen on May 7, with Metallica and Virginia Tech splitting proceeds from the big event.

Metallica gets the proceeds from tickets and the merchandise sold that night. Virginia Tech will use the proceeds from concessions, parking, and a percentage on each ticket.

Metallica is also responsible for paying to replace the field following the concert. Things should be ready for commencement ceremonies on May 16.

There will be a special student section for the concert in the north end zone with 6,000 tickets via lottery at $49 each.

Meanwhile, tickets for the general public go on presale on Monday.