State of emergency in the Commonwealth approved by Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden has approved a federal emergency declaration for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Areas including Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties, as well as the City of Galax are also eligible for additional assistance.

A state of emergency remains in effect, and two people are confirmed dead from the storm.

Appalachian Power says more than 100,000 customers remain without power, most of those are concentrated in southwest Virginia, including areas of Roanoke, Carroll, Giles and Wythe Counties.

There continue to be concerns about water. Residents in Galax are asked to continue to conserve water, and multiple areas remain under boil water advisories.

Helene is also impacting schools, multiple of which have canceled classes on Monday.