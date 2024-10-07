Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – There was a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Giles County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said a car was traveling westbound on Route 460 around 7 p.m. on Thursday when it ran off the side of the road nearing the intersection with Kow Kamp Road. The vehicle went over an embankment, went airborne, and hit a hay bale. The car then continued across a field and hit multiple trees.

VSP identified the driver as 65-year-old Cynthia Goad from Narrows. She was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. We will update you with new information as it becomes available.