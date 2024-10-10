Skip to main content
New FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Grayson County

The center offers help to survivors of Helene as recovery efforts continue

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Survivors of Hurricane Helene in Grayson County can visit a new FEMA disaster recovery center to get aid starting today.

The new center is located in the town of Independence and is a place survivors can go to ask questions, apply for assistance, check on their claim and more.

“We just want to let the folks of Virginia know that we’re here for them, we know you’re going through a lot right now,” Said Trey Paul, a spokesperson for FEMA. “We’re on the ground we are coming to you, you can come to us, you can give us a call, reach out to us, let us know what’s going on. We’d love to help.”

The center is open from eight am until six pm Monday through Saturday. FEMA aid registration for Helene ends on December second.

For more information visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/forms-of-assistance/4627.

