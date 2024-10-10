Skip to main content
Suspect apprehended after Southwest Roanoke shooting

The Roanoke Police Department said no one was hurt

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m.

When officers responded to 13th Street for a shots fired call, they arrived at the scene to find a suspect, who then proceeded to run from authorities.

Police then set up a perimeter on the blocked-off roads and dispatched a K9.

The suspect was apprehended and is now being processed. Roanoke Police told 10 News that no one was hurt in the incident.

The details surrounding what may have led to this shooting are unclear at this time.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

