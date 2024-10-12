Disaster Recovery Center to open in Dublin on Monday

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – FEMA announced a Disaster Recovery Center will be opening at the New River Valley Fairgrounds in Dublin on Monday, Oct. 14. The center will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This comes only days after FEMA opened a DRC in Independence.

FEMA also stated that if you are a disaster survivor, you can visit any DRC to receive assistance. More will be opening up in Southwest Virginia as to make it more accessible for more victims to get assistance.

Although it is possible to register with FEMA at a DRC, you can also call 800-621-FEMA or register online here.

For more information, you can find FEMA’s official statement here.