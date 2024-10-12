Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider

Local News

Disaster Recovery Center to open in Dublin on Monday

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: FEMA, Relief, Helene, Southwest Virginia, Pulaski County, Dublin
A photo of all DRCs in Southwest Virginia. (Copyright 2024 by FEMA - All rights reserved.)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – FEMA announced a Disaster Recovery Center will be opening at the New River Valley Fairgrounds in Dublin on Monday, Oct. 14. The center will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Recommended Videos

This comes only days after FEMA opened a DRC in Independence.

FEMA also stated that if you are a disaster survivor, you can visit any DRC to receive assistance. More will be opening up in Southwest Virginia as to make it more accessible for more victims to get assistance.

Although it is possible to register with FEMA at a DRC, you can also call 800-621-FEMA or register online here.

For more information, you can find FEMA’s official statement here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos