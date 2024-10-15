Skip to main content
Giles High School closed due to power outage

(Pixabay)

GILES, Va. – A power outage has forced Giles High School to close, according to the school division.

Officials said this is the only school impacted.

There are currently 625 Appalachian Power customers without power in this area.

