WATCH: New monument being added to Monument Terrace for Veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new monument will be unveiled on Monument Terrace.
The Memorial will honor military personnel who have given their lives in the Gulf Wars and the Global War on Terror, and to specifically name those from the Lynchburg area.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new monument will be unveiled on Monument Terrace.
The Memorial will honor military personnel who have given their lives in the Gulf Wars and the Global War on Terror, and to specifically name those from the Lynchburg area.
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos