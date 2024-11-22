Skip to main content
Illuminights' Grand Illumination, Walk of Lights Trail canceled Friday due to high winds

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Illuminights has canceled the Grand Illumination and the Walk of Lights Trail that was expected to take place on Friday.

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as much of the area continues to experience high winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind advisory for Roanoke County until Saturday morning. Explore Park is following the precautionary actions recommended by the National Weather Service which calls for people to avoid being outside in forested areas due to the threat of falling trees and limbs.

We apologize for any inconvenience, but hope you’ll join us at one of our many operating nights this season.

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism

