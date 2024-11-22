WATCH: Wasena Skate Park set to open end of 2025

ROANOKE, Va. – Revitalizing the Wasena Skate Park, Roanoke leaders held an open house Wednesday night for the public to learn about the new park design and progress.

Thanks to additional funding from the city of Salem, the town of Vinton and community donations, the city of Roanoke will make a 1.6 million dollar investment to build a new skatepark and pump track at Wasena Park.

The old skatepark was shut down for safety reasons while the city replaces the Wasena Bridge.

Pillar Design Studios has been tapped to design and build the skatepark.

Parks and Rec employees say the new park will be a regional asset big enough to host statewide competitions.

“We’re thrilled to see the amount of community investment...not just dollars... it’s exciting for us to see,” Katie Slusher, project manager, said.

Construction is set to start early next year with the grand opening expected by the end of 2025.