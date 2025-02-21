Detour in place after car hits utility pole at Challenger Ave and Cloverdale Rd in Roanoke Co.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Challenger Avenue and Cloverdale Road after a car crashed into a utility pole as it was headed east.

UPDATED: Traffic Alert UPDATED: AEP on scene and the intersection is mostly open as of 9:35 am. Still use caution in the area. 2-21-25 at 9:10 am, eastbound Challenger Avenue is now being detoured through the Walmart parking lot. Southbound Cloverdale to Eastbound Challenger is closed. Please avoid the intersection of Challenger and Cloverdale Road. Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Friday, February 21, 2025

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department is currently at the scene and said drivers are currently unable to make a left turn onto northbound Cloverdale Road due to the utility pole blocking the road.

At this time, a detour is in place through the Walmart parking lot.

At this time, a detour is in place through the Walmart parking lot.