Moses Malone: NBA Champion and Basketball Hall-of-Famer

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 31, 1983 file photo, Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving, left, and Moses Malone, right, hold the NBA Championship trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

PETERSBURG, Va. – Moses Malone was an imposing force in the paint. The aggressiveness he had in his domain on the hardwood was one of the many reasons why the Center from Petersburg won two all-defensive second-team honors and led his 76ers to a Championship in 1983.

Malone was born on March 23, 1955, in Petersburg, Virginia—a town just outside of Richmond. Malone was able to take Petersburg High School to two state championships in back-to-back seasons while winning 50 consecutive games.

Malone was a highly recruited talent in high school and he even signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Maryland after he finished his career. But a 4-year stint at the collegiate level never came to fruition for Malone, much to the dismay of the Maryland basketball program.

In 1974, Malone drew the ire of Maryland Head Coach Lefty Williams, and the anger of Terrapin fans when he elected to bypass college and instead turn pro. A move that was unheard of at the time, the 19-year-old Malone became the first high school athlete to turn pro without attending college.

The 6-foot-11 center signed a 5-year deal worth $1 million for the Utah Stars of the now-defunct ABA.

In his first season, Malone cemented his role as a starter and proved that he belonged at the professional level, averaging 22.7 points a game and 17.5 rebounds.

After the ABA dissolved in 1976, it took Malone a little bit of time to find a permanent home on an NBA roster. Initially, he was selected by the Utah Jazz, but the NBA allowed them to put him into an ABA dispersal draft and in return, the Jazz were given a first-round draft pick in 1977.

In the Dispersal draft, he was taken by the Trailblazers, who chose him for trading purposes. The Blazers would end up dealing Malone to the Buffalo Braves for picks.

The Braves and Malone were not a match made in heaven. The ABA superstar saw his minutes drastically dwindle and he demanded more playing time. After just two games for the Braves, who were unwilling to give him more time, the disgruntled Malone was traded to the Rockets.

Malone blossomed in Houston, winning two MVP awards and even appearing in an NBA Finals with the club. Though Malone did not win during that finals appearance, he would gain invaluable experience and win a ring two years later with the 76ers. Malone was also awarded finals MVP.

Malone would play for 12 more seasons on several different teams before calling it a career in 1995.

After an impressively long 20-year career, Malone spent most of his retired life out of the spotlight. In 2001, he was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Twelve years later, Malone passed away in 2013 at the age of 60 from heart disease.

Malone’s legacy as a dominant center even while being traditionally undersized and his incredible talent can often go overlooked, but he is remembered and beloved by all in Philadelphia. The NBA legend also paved the way for some other greats: Kobe Bryant, Tracy Mcgrady and LeBron James, just to name a few. All went straight from high school to the NBA. They have the “Chairman of the Boards” to thank for that opportunity.