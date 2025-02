Susan Williams (Pictured on the Right courtesy of LOA)

ROANOKE, Va. – Susan Williams, a recipient of a Key to the City of Roanoke will be laid to rest this week.

A visitation service is set to be held at Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel in Roanoke on Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. A funeral service will then be held at 10 a.m. on March 1 at Christ Episcopal Church in Roanoke, and will be followed with a reception.

Former Mayor of Roanoke Sherman Lea spoke about Susan’s legacy here.

You can read Susan’s full obituary here.