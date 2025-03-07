What is Women in Construction Week?

Women in Construction Week began in 1998 to spotlight the women who work in construction jobs around the country. In 2023, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proclaimed March 5 to March 11 Women in Construction Week as a way to recognize the multiple Chapters of the National Association of Women in Construction in the Commonwealth.

While women don’t make up a large percentage of the workforce in construction, their work is invaluable to the trade. In 2024, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that women make up just 9% of employees in the construction industry. Construction is also a high-paying industry that can offer great jobs to those who don’t have a BA.

This year, the National Association of Women in Construction set Women in Construction week to be March 2 to March 8. Celebrate by recognizing the importance of women in this major industry.