Getting ready for Daylight saving time

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, which means you need to spring your clocks forward this weekend!

While this will mean more daylight during evening hours, it can also disrupt sleep patterns.

“With daylight saving time, it disrupts our natural circadian rhythm. So that’s our body’s kind of internal sleep clock.” Michelle Drerup, Sleep Disorders Center, Cleveland Clinic

Michelle Drerup with Cleveland Clinic says the shift in light exposure can cause sleep disturbances for days after the change.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says it’s also linked to a rise in car crashes, cardiovascular events, mood changes, and other problems.

“Some people are more affected by the change than others, and people who are more affected are likely people who already have some sleep difficulties.” Michelle Drerup, Sleep Disorders Center, Cleveland Clinic

To lessen the impact on your sleep, experts say to do the following:

gradually adjust your bedtime and wake time by 15 to 20 minutes before the time change to help your body adjust

alter daily routines, like mealtimes

get at least seven hours of sleep before and after the change to make sure you’re adequately rested

expose yourself to bright morning sunlight the week after the time change to help reset your internal clock

“For most people, just, you know, being mindful and aware, um, but also not getting too distressed or overly focused on it is best.” Michelle Drerup, Sleep Disorders Center, Cleveland Clinic

The CDC says having good sleep hygiene is also a critical part of bedtime - not just during the time change, but always! That includes keeping your bedroom quiet and cool, avoiding large meals and alcohol before bed, and avoiding caffeine late in the day.