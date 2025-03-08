International Women’s Day 2025 - Accelerate Action

(Michel Euler, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Women take part in a march to mark International Women's Day in Paris, Saturday March 8,, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

It’s International Women’s Day!

Today, we celebrate the incredible women that have helped make our lives so great. This year, the theme is “Accelerate Action." The International Women’s Day website says the theme “calls for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face, both in personal and professional spheres.”

IWD has listed the following strategies that could help this year’s theme of accelerating action:

forging women’s economic empowerment

recruiting, retaining and developing diverse talent

supporting women and girls into leadership, decision-making, business and STEM

designing and building infrastructure meeting the needs of women and girls

helping women and girls make informed decisions about their health

involving women and girls in sustainable agriculture and food security

providing women and girls with access to quality education and training

elevating women and girl’s participation and achievement in sport

promoting creative and artistic talent of women and girls

addressing further areas supporting the advancement of women and girls

For more information on International Women’s Day, you can visit their website here.