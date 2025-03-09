VDH investigating possible measles exposure in Northern Virginia

The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly, Va., with the terminal in the background. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is ready to open the second and final phase of its Silver Line Metrorail extension on Nov. 15. The six new stations will for the first time connect the airport and the outer suburbs of Loudoun County to the region's flagship mass transit system. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced they are investigating a possible measles exposure that may have occurred at the Dulles International Airport (IAD), which is located in the northern portion of Virginia.

The VDH stated that a confirmed case of measles was reported in an individual returning from international travel at the IAD on Wednesday. Officials are now attempting to identify anyone who may have been exposed, including passengers on specific flights.

The exposure site and time were found to be at the international arrivals area of the main terminal between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5.

The VDH has listed the following guidance for those who have or have not received a measles-containing vaccine:

If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps, and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Watch for symptoms until March 26. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

MMR vaccine rates are high in Virginia, with around 95% of kindergarteners being fully vaccinated against measles. This helps prevent major outbreaks of the virus in the Commonwealth. If you have not yet received a measles-containing vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.