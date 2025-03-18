Youngkin orders flags at half-staff in Virginia to honor Justice Lawrence L. Koontz Jr.

Justice Lawrence Larkins Koontz, Jr., a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 16. He was 85 years old.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds. This action is in memory and respect of Lawrence L. Koontz Jr., former justice of the Virginia Supreme Court.

Justice Koontz dedicated nearly six decades to serving the Commonwealth at every level of the Virginia judicial system. The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

Recommended Videos

This order was issued on March 18, 2025, as a tribute to Justice Koontz’s long-standing commitment and service to the judicial system in Virginia.