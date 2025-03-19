Legislators call on Youngkin to sign contraception protection bill

FILE - Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin talks with supporters during a rally in Culpeper, Va., Oct. 13, 2021. The Republican governor of Virginia vetoed two top Democratic legislative priorities on Thursday, March 28, 2024: bills that would have allowed the recreational retail sales of marijuana to begin next year and measures mandating a minimum wage increase. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Advocates in Charlottesville are pushing for Governor Youngkin to sign a bill that would protect access to contraception here in Virginia.

The bill aims to secure reproductive rights and ensure women can access essential health care.

“We need to act now to make sure that women will not be pushed backward into a time when we cannot access contraception,” 54th Virginia Delegate Katrina Callsen said. “If Governor Youngkin can’t stand up for a woman, then he needs to move out of the way for one.”

Advocates gathered at McGuffey Art Center in Charlottesville to demand Governor Glenn Youngkin sign two critical bills—SB1105 and HB1716—that would codify the right to access contraception in Virginia.

Among the voices pushing for action was 54th Delegate Katrina Callsen, who says the need for change is urgent.

“If people don’t want women to have a choice when they’re pregnant, why would you deny them a choice before they even become pregnant?” Delegate Callsen said.

Joining Callsen were state senator Ghazala Hashmi, 55th Delegate Amy Laufer, healthcare providers, and student advocates. All say that misinformation on contraception continues to be one of the biggest obstacles.

“Virginians want to work, they want to go to school, and they want to live healthy, productive lives. contraception helps them do that,” UVA Gynecologist Doctor Laura Parsons said.

55th Delegate Amy Laufer says there are many uses for the contraceptive.

“Acknowledge the fact that contraceptive is used for so many other health issues,” 55th Delegate Laufer said

Senator Hashmi says signing these bills into law would protect women’s health and prevent dangerous alternatives.

“Without this legislation, women are going to have to go underground to find the medication and support they need to safeguard their own lives,” Senator Ghazala Hashmi said.

University of Virginia second-year student Julia Shuttleworth says it’s crucial for everyone, especially students, to get involved.

“We need to get rid of the idea that it’s shameful or private,” Shuttleworth said. “We need to have conversations out loud—because when we’re not talking about it, we’re not protecting it.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin has until March 24 to sign these bills.