Altavista man indicted on child pornography possession charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A grand jury has indicted an Altavista man on multiple child pornography possession charges following an initial arrest in June 2024 that led to drug and gun charges, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 13, 2024, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Altavista Police Department executed two search warrants at Eric Douglas Bray’s home, one of which resulted in the seizure of:

Several pounds of marijuana

Multiple firearms

U.S. currency

Assorted items used in the distribution of marijuana

Bray was arrested that same day. However, the sheriff’s office reports that the original investigation was centered around allegations of the possession of child pornography. That search warrant resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices for further investigation and found evidence that led them to seek additional charges.

Findings from the investigation were presented to the Campbell County Grand Jury on March 10 and consequently, Bay was indicted on the following offenses:

1 Count - Possession of Child Pornography; first offense

4 Counts - Possession of Child Pornography; second or subsequent offense

Bray was arrested on March 13 and is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.