UVA names Ryan Odom as Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach

UVA's introduction to Ryan Odom, the new Dean and Markel Families Head Basketball Coach.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics director Carla Williams announced that Ryan Odom will be leading the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Basketball team as Head Coach.

Odom has previously coached around the country for VCU, Utah State, UMBC, Lenoir-Rhyne, and as an interim head coach at Charlotte. Odom led VCU, Utah, and UMBC to the NCAA Tournaments.

Odom’s hiring marks his return to Charlottesville, where he attended 3rd through 10th grade, and his father, Dave Odom, served as an assistant basketball coach on Terry Holland’s staff from 1982 to 1989.

A press conference will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. to introduce Odom as the Head Coach.